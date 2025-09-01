First deadline day signing for Luton as Town snap up Aberdeen winger Morris

Attacker heads to Bedfordshire

Luton have made Shayden Morris their first signing of transfer deadline day with the right winger completing his heavily rumoured move from Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old has arrived following a successful spell at Pittodrie, particularly last year, when he scored five goals and added 13 assists from 49 appearances, helping the Dons end their 35-year wait for a trophy by beating Celtic on penalties to lift the Scottish Cup, also named as the club’s Player of the Year too.

Having been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road over the summer, Town finally got their man this morning, and speaking to the club’s official website about his latest addition, boss Matt Bloomfield said: “We are really excited to sign Shayden. He’s someone who has experienced League One football before as a young player at Fleetwood, and he’s gone on to prove himself in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

Luton have signed Aberdeen's Shayden Morris - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

"He offers really good individual ability with his pace and dribbling, and will add some real thrust to our attack with one v one elements in the final third of the pitch. There has been a lot of work that has gone into the deal and we are really pleased to have him at our club. We can’t wait to get to work with him.”

Discussing his departure from Pittodrie, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin told the Aberdeen club website: “Shayden has had a really positive impact for the club during my time in Aberdeen. However, he made it clear to us that this was a move he was keen to explore and with his current contract situation the club has ensured it received good value to allow us to continue to invest in the playing squad.

“Whilst Shayden has been professional throughout, when a player’s mind is made up and is effectively elsewhere, it is important we focus all our attention on the players who are here to help the team continue to grow. It is also vital the club continue to develop and sell players, it’s part of the model we are operating.

"This gives us a good fee now, an opportunity to earn more if he and Luton do well, and a healthy interest in the player should his career flourish and he goes on again. We are still looking to add players to the squad, and the hard work continues to ensure any new arrivals secured by the close of the transfer window today will positively impact the club.”