First Scotland cap was the 'cherry on the cake' for Luton midfielder Campbell

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell described making his senior debut for Scotland was the ‘cherry on the cake’ to round off his excellent first season in English football last term.

The 23-year-old, who had made 24 appearances for the U21s, was called up by boss Steve Clarke for his country’s summer matches, following a superb first year at Kenilworth Road, winning four awards, including Internet Player of the Season.

It looked like he would be restricted to a watching brief, an unused substitute for three matches, until eventually coming on as a late replacement in the 4-1 Nations League victory at Armenia.

Speaking about his maiden appearance, Campbell said: “That was one of the goals of my career.

"I’ve had it in my sights, playing so many games for the U21s that was the next step for me.

"To have such a good season last year and that was probably the cherry on the cake, just to put in the hard work and get that opportunity.

"It was a real proud moment for me and my family, but now it’s just head down, focus on Luton, trying to keep putting in performances and try to get this club to the top.”

On what it felt like to actually enter the fray as a fully-fledged senior international, he continued: “Proud, just proud for the hard work.

"My parents have done countless journeys, countless miles taking me here, there and everywhere, and just that work you put in yourself, try to get to that level to represent your country it’s just an honour.

"I’m glad I got that appearance and it’s just try to kick on and hopefully get some more.”

Although his time away with Scotland impacted on his break over the summer, as it came immediately after Luton’s play-off semi-finals, meaning he got very little time off, the midfielder didn’t mind getting straight back into things this term.

He said: “It’s fine, you know what it’s like, you love playing football, it’s not a long career, so I love to just keep playing.

"I had a bit of time off and I feel refreshed, ready to go again.

"I’m just buzzing to get back in and play again, so just looking forward to keep going and enjoying the season.”

Boss Nathan Jones felt that after so little time away from the game, Campbell was getting back to his best in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Preston, adding: “I thought he was excellent.

"You’ve got to understand, he played a massive season last year, came back really quickly from injury, then got to the play-off semis, then played internationals.

"There’s so much football they play now, they don’t get a a rest, and then you’re worried about injuries, so you can’t push them too much in pre-season.

"Then it takes time to gather pace, it’s crazy the schedule at the minute, I don’t know what’s going on with football.

"The World Cup’s in November, so you start earlier and we’ve got a month now of crazy football.