First signing for the Hatters as 'integral' Naismith returns following Robins exit

Defender on board for League One campaign

Luton have made their first signing of the summer with experienced defender Kal Naismith returning to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old is moving to Bedfordshire for his third spell as a Hatter after his contract at Championship side Bristol City expired this summer. Naismith is certainly no stranger to Town fans having spent the second half of last campaign with the club after joining on loan from the Robins in January, playing 10 times, with five starts, although was unable to help the club avoid relegation to League One, only coming on as a late substitute during the 5-3 final day defeat at West Bromwich Albion which condemned Luton to the drop.

Having spent 18 months with the Hatters when signed by former manager Nathan Jones in January 2021, named Player of the Season after helping the club finish sixth in the Championship and reach the play-offs where they were beaten by Huddersfield Towny, it takes the former Scottish youth international, who has also played for Portsmouth, Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic during his career, to 78 appearances for the club.

Kal Naismith has rejoined the Hatters on a free transfer - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Discussing his addition, boss Matt Bloomfield said: “It’s really important that Kal is signing for us. He’s an incredibly well-respected figure here and has a fantastic history with our football club. He’s going to be a real leader for us in the dressing room and on the pitch, he has got lots of quality and a great left foot. Above all, he has fantastic organisational and leadership skills and he’s going to play an integral part on and off the pitch for us next season.”