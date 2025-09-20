First start for Mengi as Luton make three changes at Lincoln

League One: Lincoln City v Luton Town

Centre half Teden Mengi makes his first start of the season for the Hatters as he is one of three changes made by Luton boss Matt Bloomfield for this afternoon’s League One trip to Lincoln City.

The 23-year-old’s last outing came when Town were beaten 5-3 at West Bromwich Albion in May, as the Hatters were relegated out of the Championship, as he is expected to form part of a three-man defence which also includes the recalled Kal Naismith. Forward Nahki Wells is also back in to partner Jerry Yates upfront, with Christ Makosso and Lasse Nordas dropping to the bench, while Gideon Kodua misses out completely.

With Milli Alli remaining at left wingback, then speaking to the press after last weeks’ 3-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle, skipper Naismith doesn’t want the Hatters to rely on their attacker for chances, as he said: “When we're on the pitch it’s not quite clicking. We’re looking a little bit at individuals to spark something and we’re putting a massive reliance on Milli for example, or Gids, it's like we’re not doing it as a team I feel.

Teden Mengi is back in the side this afternoon - pic: David Horn.

“Milli’s a huge player for us and he will be. He’s a great player and he's still learning, he has a few shots that aren't his best, but what he doesn’t do, he doesn’t shy away from it. He keeps getting on it, he keeps trying, Shayden (Morris) comes on at the end and Gids, we're sort of isolating them and just hoping they do something. We’re better than that, we need to circulate the ball better, we need to go side to side, we know we need to do better.

"We’re getting it in decent areas, I’m sure there’s positives, but it needs to be better. We’re not at the level that we should be demanding from each other. The overriding message is we know we’re better and we need to demand more from each other. We need to get our attacking players in good areas of the pitch and get them on the ball. If we’re not doing that for them, they need to demand more from us to get them in the areas, as it’s just pushing each other.”

Imps: George Wickens, Tendayi Darikwa ©, Adam Reach, Adam Jackson, Tom Bayliss, James Collins, Conor McGrandles, Sonny Bradley, Rob Street, Ben House, Freddie Draper. Subs: Zach Jeacock, Erik Ring, Frankie Okoronkwo, Justin Obikwu, Tom Hamer, Ivan Varfolomeev.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith ©, Milli Alli, George Saville, Zack Nelson, Jordan Clark, Nahki Wells, Jerry Yates. Subs: James Shea, Shayden Morris, Lasse Nordas, Lamine Fanne, Christ Makosso, Joe Gbode, Cohen Bramall. Referee: Seb Stockbridge.