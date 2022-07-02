First team football is Horvath's 'number one priority' after move to Kenilworth Road

New Hatters keeper Ethan Horvath - pic: Gareth Owen

Playing first team football is new Luton stopper Ethan Horvath’s ‘number one priority’ after making the move to Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest this morning.

The 27-year-old, who has been at Molde and Club Brugge already in his career, headed to the City Ground last summer, but with Brice Samba in sparkling form, only played 11 times for the Reds, including an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Liverpool, as Steve Cooper’s men won promotion to the Premier League.

With the World Cup in Qatar coming up later this year, then with Horvath currently USA’s number one, and intent on featuring for his country, he knows playing regularly is something he needs to do to keep his spot.

He will go up against Matt Macey for the number one jersey at Luton, with Harry Isted third choice, and speaking to the Hatters official website, said: “It was a whirlwind season at Forest, from the first eight games to have one point or whatever it was, to then getting promoted – I couldn’t be happier for the boys.

“It was a really long season and they got their reward in the end, but at the end of the day I needed to look myself in the mirror and the number one priority was playing time, and Luton were quick to come into the picture.

"Both parties worked really, really hard to get it done and I can’t wait to get started.

“It was a long journey to get the job done but I’m really happy to be here.

“It has been a fantastic day so far.

"The people have been really nice, the club has a real family feel to it, which I like.