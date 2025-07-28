Fit-again Andersen has given Town manager some real food for thought

Danish centre half impresses during goalless draw against Tottenham

The manner in which defender Mads Andersen has not only returned to pre-season training but also played in the Hatters’ friendly fixtures has given Luton manager Matt Bloomfield some real food for thought going into the upcoming campaign.

The 27-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2023 with Town then preparing for what was their maiden voyage into the Premier League. Andersen, who had played 51 times in all competitions for the Tykes prior to moving to Bedfordshire, also named in the PFA League One Team of the Year and winning the club’s Player of the Season award, made 175 appearances for Barnsley in the four years he was at Oakwell, averaging over 40 games per season.

However, despite starting three out of the first four top flight games for Town, scoring the club’s first home goal in the Premier League during the 2-1 loss to West Ham United, Luton fans haven’t witnessed that kind of durability, with injuries decimating his chances of ever getting the chance to stake his claim for a spot in the Hatters’ back-line.

Mads Andersen holds up Mathys Tel during Luton's goalless draw with Spurs - pic: Liam Smith

He started with a serious hamstring problem in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in early October, Andersen’s availability having gone downhill ever since, going over a year without starting a match until he began the Championship contest with Derby County in December last year, then starting three games in a row once Bloomfield had taken over from former boss Rob Edwards.

The former Danish youth international then began the 2-0 loss to Watford in February, but having failed to cover himself in glory at Vicarage Road, didn’t feature for Bloomfield for the remainder of the campaign, Town suffering relegation to the third tier. It means Andersen has started just nine league games in two seasons, playing 19 matches in total and although he looked like a candidate to depart Kenilworth Road in the summer, it appears he has a chance of prolonging his career with the club after all.

Although Andersen had to go off in the early stages of the 2-0 win at Southend United recently, the defender then looked a steadying influence alongside Kal Naismith and Christ Makosso in Town’s back three when getting through over an hour against Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. With Mark McGuinness missing a large amount of training after suffering a virus in Slovenia and Teden Mengi also now out, there is every chance he will be called upon against AFC Wimbledon in the League One opener on Friday evening.

Discussing Andersen’s return to form, Bloomfield said: “He’s been fantastic and he’s barely missed a session. He’s been the player in pre-season that I remember from Barnsley, the player that the football club bought. Unfortunately for the club and himself, injuries have played a major part in his two years at the club so far, so if we can get him right and keep him right, he’s a very, very good defender for League One and above so we’re really hopeful for Mads.”