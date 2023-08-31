Fit-again Burke is back where he wants to be in the top flight with Luton

Luton defender Reece Burke is just where he wants to be after making his first Premier League start for the Hatters during Friday night’s 3-0 defeat against Chelsea.

​The 26-year-old had missed a large chunk of Town’s pre-season due to injury, but although being back in training ahead of the opening clash at Brighton, due to his recent injury record, was given extra time to get himself right for the contest at Stamford Bridge.

Replacing Mads Andersen on the right of Luton’s back three, Burke found himself up against England wingback Ben Chilwell for the majority of the match, one of many in the hosts’ line up who cost a substantial transfer fee.

Reece Burke tries to win the ball back from Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell - pic: Clive Mason/Getty Images

However, after coming through the ranks at West Ham, playing five games in the top flight for the Hammers as a teenager, Burke has always been looking to get back to the highest echelon of English football, saying: “It was tough, he’s (Chilwell) a good player, there were times when he’s running in behind and I have to be aware of my shoulder, but it was a good battle.

“I really enjoyed playing against the top players, it’s where I want to be. It’s the same for everybody else and I’m pleased with how the boys did against a good team.”

Although Town finished third in the Championship last season, an improvement on the sixth they managed the year before, the difference between the fitness levels, tempo and quality are there for all to see now they are mixing it with the big boys.

Burke revealed Town’s squad have been putting the work in to try and attain the new levels needed, as he continued: “Training has been really hard, we know the fitness levels need to be raised, we’re learning, we’re improving, we’re getting fitter, getting stronger.

“We need to accept that there’s going to be times in the game where we’re not going to have the ball and that means more running, so it’s what we’re working on, it’s what we’re doing.

“I’ve been really pleased with the way training’s been, the level’s been really pushed up, as we know where we need to get, so I think every game we will improve.

“When you play you understand the level and the tempo and quality of players you're playing against and what they can do with that little bit of a lapse of concentration.

“Whereas in the Championship, you probably get away with it, but in the Premier League you don’t so I think definitely everyone’s still learning, still understanding that, but I believe we’ll get better.”

Luton were breached three times on the night, making it seven goals conceded in two top flight matches.

They weren’t without opportunities themselves though, Ryan Giles with the best chance, his deflected shot parried and then caught by Blues keeper Robert Sanchez.

Had that gone in, it might have been different, as Burke said: “When we came out second half we did really well for 10-15 minutes.

"We had a good opportunity to score and I believe if we did get that the game might have changed, but Chelsea are a good team and when we’re giving them good chances it’s more likely they will score.

"It’s the level that we need to get up to, but I’m proud of the boys, the way we set up, there were times we were one v one all round the pitch and the bravery was really good.