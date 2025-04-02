Fit-again Chong thrilled to be back after patient wait to impress new Town boss Bloomfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder able to come off the bench at Hull on Saturday

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton midfielder Tahith Chong admitted it has been a difficult time on a personal level when having to wait patiently for a chance to impress new manager Matt Bloomfield due to his hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old picked up the problem during previous boss Rob Edwards’ last game in charge at QPR on January 6 which saw him miss the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest and Bloomfield’s subsequent first 12 matches at the helm. He was finally able to return to full training recently though, taking his place in the squad that travelled to Hull City on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On at half time for Reece Burke in what was a pre-planned switch, the defender only just coming back from injury himself, Chong had the second 45 minutes at right wingback, a position he hasn’t often occupied for the Hatters on a regular basis, but went on to play his part in what was a crucial 1-0 success for the visitors. Discussing his lengthy absence afterwards, Chong said: “It’s tough being out and then the last time I played a lot has changed since then.

Tahith Chong is available once more for the Hatters - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“It’s just getting involved when you can, watching training, being in the meetings and being ready for when you are ready to play again, knowing what the gaffer wants and what the team is doing. When you’re injured the only thing that’s on your mind is trying to get fit firstly, especially with me. I knew it was going to be a long lay-off, the scans said that, so I knew I was going to be 10 to 11 weeks. It’s difficult when you hear that long but you’ve almost got to set your mind up for it. Okay the situation is what it is, let’s just work as hard as you can and get back.

"You know when you come back you probably have seven or eight finals to play, so you have to prepare your body to be as ready as it can be. You just focus on that and then when the time is getting closer you just chip in to the meetings, know what they want you to do and just help wherever you can really. For me it’s been difficult as I've just trained for a week to get a feel for him (Bloomfield). But all the lads have been very positive about the change and trying to implement how he wants to play and his ideas, so up to now it's been very good.”

One thing that Chong made sure was to be fully fit for his playing return, as the last thing he wanted was to reinjure himself and then see his chances of featuring in the Hatters’ fight to remain in the Championship this term written off completely. He continued: “That was the thing. The physios did a good job as it’s difficult with me being a player who runs a lot, or runs a lot of high sprint distances. For them it was just about getting it right. Behind the scenes the amount of work they've done, the club’s been excellent getting me back to play. So it’s compliments to the physios and everyone at the club to get me ready for getting back to playing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chong got his chance during the second half at the MKM Stadium, on the pitch when Hull scored the only goal of the game just 11 seconds after the break, which was thankfully in their own net, Alfie Jones deflecting Lewis Coyle’s clearance past keeper Ivor Pandur. Asked for his view of what turned out to be the match-winner, and how he was feeling afterwards, he added: “I didn’t even see it to be honest. I’m seeing it hit him, but I don’t know where it hit him, in the face? Sometimes you need that type of fortune to go your way.

"The boys deserved that after the chances in the first half, so I’m proud of the boys and now we’ve got to back it up again. It’s always nice when you come on and you score, it eases you into the game as well through the tempo. He (Bloomfield) spoke to me and spoke to Burkey before the game as well, so the communication was there. Burkey obviously did very well first half and we’re kind of both at the same stage, so it was good for both of us to get 45. I felt great too and it’s just now about recovering, looking after my body to not get injured again.”