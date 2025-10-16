Fit-again Hatters defender excited to learn under new Town chief Jack Wilshere

Andersen happy with his consistent run of games this season

Hatters defender Mads Andersen is confident that both he and the rest of his Luton team-mates can most definitely learn from new boss Jack Wilshere after he was appointed as Matt Bloomfield’s successor on Monday.

The 33-year-old might be making his maiden foray into life as a manager, but a playing career that saw him make almost 200 appearances for Arsenal, featuring in the Champions League, Europa League and also play at the World Cup Finals as part of his 34 caps for England, then his arrival at the Brache earlier in the week certainly grabbed the players’ attention.

For Andersen himself, he had grown up watching Wilshere strut his stuff for the Gunners, as the centre half, who at 27, is only five years younger than his new manager, believes having such an impressive career behind him, can only benefit him when getting his messages across. Speaking to Tipsbladet News, he said: “We met him on Monday after it became official. We arrived a little later and trained later, so it was a long day, but it was great to meet him. He was very humble. He is also very welcoming, and you can tell that he has been a player himself.

"He mentioned that himself and it can help in the relationships with the players, which is really cool because he can understand what we feel and need. It will be really exciting. It's fun. I remember him playing against Barcelona as a teenager and having a good time against (Andrés) Iniesta and you name it. It's pretty blistering, that's what it is. It's also fun because he himself has been at the top, so we can learn from him what it takes to be up there. There's no doubt that he's really football-savvy and I'm sure I can learn something from him.”

Getting to the top is something that Andersen, who won two caps for the Denmark U19s a decade ago, is clearly looking to emulate as well. Having started out for Superliga side Brondby, going on to feature for Køge and Horsens before moving to England in 2019, then he has discovered their is also some shared ground between the two, Wilshere ending his playing career with a short stint at Danish top flight side in the spring of 2022.

He continued: “I'll definitely have to ask about that at some point. He said to me, ‘are you Danish?’ So I said ‘yes,’ and then he just said ‘come on, come on!” So ​​he hasn't forgotten the language. The ambitions now are to play, prove myself, get as far as possible and dream of the national team. I have the level to be up there, where it's really fun.”

For Andersen to do that then he needs to fight his way into Wilshere’s thinking for a first team berth, as the manager will no doubt have his own ideas when assessing the squad available to him. One thing definitely in Andersen’s favour is that he has finally appeared to shake off the injury problems that have plagued his first two seasons in Bedfordshire, restricting him to just 19 appearances and 10 starts.

This term has seen him play nine times already, also starting the last five League One games, six in total if you include the Vertu Trophy defeat at Cambridge United in which he scored his second of the campaign, something he hadn’t done since churning out 51 matches for Barnsley when he was named in the division’s Team of the Year prior to moving to Luton, who were then preparing for a Premier League campaign.

He said: “For me personally, it has been a successful season. I have been on the field and played a lot of games. In the last two weeks I have played five games, and that is the most I have played in two years, so my body was a bit worn out. It's going to be a short story, even though it's actually quite long. I got my first hamstring injury, and I don't know... Then I lost the rhythm that comes with continuous playing time, so when I came back and played, I just had a calf injury.

"And then in my rehab, I had another calf injury. And then before I was ready, another calf injury came. It was something I hadn't experienced before, and it was something I had to get to know. I've learned to listen to my body better, because I've always just been the type to run through a wall if I had to. If I had a little pain, I scratched it. I probably need to listen a little more to the signals my body sends.

“You learn to be grateful though. It's actually sincere that you learn to be grateful and put things in perspective. You have to zoom out a little and see how far you've come. It's probably human to always want more and more, but sometimes you just have to stop and appreciate what you've achieved. That's something I've spent a lot of time on.”

With Luton going through a major squad overhaul in the summer, with 11 players leaving, there had been some murmurs that Andersen might be one of them, with Swedish Malmö reported to be showing an interest in the defender. However, he stayed put and is more than happy to do so if he continues to be a regular in the starting XI, adding: “My priority has always been to get playing time. If it was in Luton, then great and if it wasn't in Luton, then so be it. Now I'm playing and I'm just really happy about that, I can tell. I'm playing in League One after I was up there and got a taste of the Premier League, but I really just appreciate that I'm playing again.”