Fit-again Onyedinma knows there is plenty more to come after injury hampered his first season at Luton

Fred Onyedinma looks to take on his man against Hitchin

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma knows there is plenty more to come from him in a Hatters shirt this season.

The 25-year-old, who is now in his second campaign at Kenilworth Road, suffered from injury at critical points last term.

After scoring and gaining two assists on his debut against Peterborough, the ex-Wycombe winger went on to feature 29 times in the league in total, but only made 14 starts.

He was also dogged by injuries at times, picking up two hamstring strains in the latter stages of the season, which meant he missed both legs of the play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield.

Reflecting on his maiden campaign with the club, following his move from Adams Park, Onyedinma said: “Me personally, I just want to show, I know there's more to come and more to give.

"I want to try and keep fit and help the team as much as I can.

"This is the first time I've ever had a hamstring (injury), they say it’s a tricky one as it can just go at any time.

"I feel like I just need to keep my head down, do the work in the gym and on the pitch and just try and be stronger.

"It was frustrating, especially towards the end when it was the play-offs as I wanted to be part of the team.

"I really, really, really wanted to play, I was doing everything I could.

“Unfortunately I couldn't, but we just have to move on from that and try and build from last season.”

Onyedinma gained his first minutes of pre-season on Friday night when completing the second 45 minutes of Town’s 3-0 win at Southern League neighbours Hitchin on Friday.

The former Millwall youngster almost grabbed a goal, slicing wide when clean through, but was happy to be up and running once more, adding: “It was good to be back out there with the team.

"It was the first game in I don't even remember how long as I've been injured.

"I think I was all right, a bit rusty but I just have to get fitter and be better for the season.

"We've got some new signings, so it was just good for everyone to have the first game, get the cobwebs out and just go again before Slovenia (training camp).

"It will be nice get away, I feel like it’s going to be hard work and the team's ready for that.

"I'm feeling good though, just trying to get my fitness back and slowly push on from there.

"I still had to do some work as the injury was quite serious, I just had to be patient, keep getting fitter and fitter and push on from there.