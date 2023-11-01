Fit-again Osho finally gets to realise his Premier League dream for Luton at Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Fit-again Hatters defender Gabe Osho was thrilled to realise one of his boyhood dreams when walking out on the Villa Park turf at the weekend to make his Premier League debut.

The 25-year-old had been out of first team action for just over five months, following a knee injury suffered at the back end of last season which needed treatment after the play-off final victory over Coventry City.

Having finally been given the all-clear to return, and with Town short of defensive options after Reece Burke was the latest to suffer a hamstring injury, Osho was called upon to go straight in and face an Aston Villa front-line containing England striker Ollie Watkins and £51.9m summer signing Moussa Diaby.

Gabe Osho is unable to prevent John McGinn from putting Aston Villa 1-0 in front on Sunday - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

He managed an hour, replaced at 2-0 down, with Luton going on to lose 3-1, but on being out there in the top flight, Osho said: “It was good to be back.

"It was a moment I thought about for years and years, growing up and playing in the Premier League, not so good with the result, but it’s a performance we can try to build on and look forward to the next game coming.

“The injury was fine, but being back out there with the boys and walking out, it’s a great feeling.

"You don’t really get to take it in as much as you’re focused on the game and what you have to do.

"I’m sure it’s something I’ll look back on maybe at the end of my career and say I was able to achieve the dream I set out when I was young.”

Ahead of the game, Osho had stated his time out injured had been the toughest part of his career to date, as he could only sit and watch Town begin their campaign in the highest tier of English football, powerless to help them on the pitch.

On what the problem was, the ex-Reading youngster revealed it was a continuation of injury that he had suffered last term which almost robbed him of the chance of playing in the play-offs as well,

He added: “It kind of happened at the back end of last season.

"We were going for something so great as going up, I just had to put myself through it at the time.

"I came back to pre-season, it wasn’t quite ready and took longer than I initially thought it would, but now it’s all fine, so I’m just looking to kick on.

“My family have been really supportive, it's been a really tough period having to be out since the start of the season.