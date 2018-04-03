Five Hatters named in the League Two Team of the Season

Luton Town have had five players named in the EFL League Two Team of the season.

Dan Potts, Alan Sheehan, Jack Stacey, Luke Berry and Danny Hylton were all selected, the biggest representation from one club in any selected team across the EFL, while Olly Lee's 70-yard strike has been shortlisted for Mitre Goal of the Year.

The rest of the team is made up by Lee Burge (Coventry City), Jordan Willis (Coventry City), Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City), Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley), Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) and Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley), with Accrington boss John Coleman winning the manager award.

Stacey tweeted: "Delighted and honoured to be named in the League Two Team of the Season," while Sheehan said: "Delighted to be named in the @EFL team of the season," and Hylton added: "Delighted to be named in the @efl skybet league 2 team of the season."

Lee's wonder strike against Cambridge United from inside his own half faces competition from Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle), Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United), Adam Reach (Sheffield United) and Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).

The shortlist for the League Two Player of the Season features the League's top two goal scorers, Accrington Stanley's Billy Kee on 21 goals and Cheltenham Town's Mohamed Eisa with 20, while Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa is also nominated.

All 72 EFL managers were invited to vote for their players of the season, with votes also compiled for the Championship, League One and League Two Teams of the Season, as former Hatter Jack Marriott was named in the League One side for his stunning season with Peterborough.

The overall EFL Team of the Season will be announced on the night of the awards.

Other awards to be announced on the night include the Realise Family Club of the Year, Checkatrade Community Club of the Year, LFE Apprentice of the Year, SMG Insight Supporter of the Year, Sir Tom Finney Award and Contribution to League Football award.

Also announced will be players selected for a Special Recognition Award to celebrate the EFL's continued commitment to Youth Development.

From the 2018/19 season, all EFL Clubs will need to name at least one Club Developed player on each team sheet for any EFL League game and this award will recognise a star-studded Club Developed XI, showcasing players 'born and raised' in the EFL, as a result of the excellent work of EFL Clubs in developing some of the most talented footballers in the country.