A number of the Hatters squad will be involved in Euro and World Cup qualifiers

Luton quintet Tom Lockyer, Issa Kabore, Jacob Brown, Chiedozie Ogbene and Joe Taylor have all been called up for international duty later this month.

Lockyer is part of the Wales squad who have two Euro qualifying clashes, Rob Page’s side knowing they will qualify for the finals if they win both their last two games.

Wales travel to Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday, November 18, as they host group leaders Turkey three days later in Cardiff.

The centre half won his 15th cap recently when playing Gibraltar in a friendly, but on the matches, Page told BBC Sport Wales: "We want to win both games to qualify. It's in our hands. We want two wins.

"We might not need two wins, but that's what we are after.

"I firmly believe and the players do, that if we play the way we can, we can get the results."

Attacker Brown has retained his place in the Scotland squad as they look to end their brilliant Euro 2024 qualification campaign on a high.

Steve Clarke’s side, who have already reached next summer's finals, travel to Georgia on Thursday, November 16, and then host Norway at Hampden Park on Sunday, November 19.

Scotland could still win the group and earn a place among the top seeds for the tournament in Germany, although they will need Spain, currently ahead on goal difference, to slip up against Cyprus and Georgia.

The head coach said: “We want to pick up a little bit of momentum going into the tournament next summer, so these two games are very important for us."

"I think to finish top is going to be very difficult.

"As I sit here now, it's difficult for me to see Spain dropping any points from their last two games.

"It will be good to come here to finish the campaign with a home game against Norway and hopefully a good performance.

"It will be a chance for the crowd to thank the players and a chance for the players to thank the crowd. It will be a bit of a poor night if we don't win the game."

Meanwhile, the in-form Ogbene is in the Republic of Ireland squad for their matches against the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Stephen Kenny’s team finish their disappointing Euro qualifying campaign with a trip to the Netherlands on Saturday, November 18 and then host New Zealand in a friendly on Tuesday, November 21.

Town’s on-loan Manchester City wingback Kabore is part of the Burkina Faso squad for their World Cup qualifying matches.

The Stallions entertain Guinea-Bissau on Friday, November 17 and then travel to Ethiopia on Tuesday, November 21.