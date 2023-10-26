Five of Luton Town's Premier League matches are picked for live TV coverage
Five of Luton’s Premier League matches between December and January have been chosen for live television coverage.
The Hatters’ home fixture against title-chasing Arsenal on Tuesday, December 5, will now kick-off at 8.15pm that evening and be shown on Amazon Prime Video.
Five days later Town will now host reigning champions Manchester City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, December 10, kick-off at 2pm.
Luton’s Boxing Day trip to Sheffield United remains a 3pm kick-off and will now be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.
TNT Sports then head to Bedfordshire once more for Rob Edwards’ side home fixture with Chelsea on Saturday, December 30, the kick-off brought forward to 12.30pm.
Finally, Town’s long trek to Burnley has been scheduled for Monday, January 15, with a 7.45pm kick-off live on TNT Sports.
However, if Luton or their opponents are involved in an FA Cup replay, the match will move to Friday, January 12 at 7.45pm and still be shown live by TNT.
Also, if Vincent Kompany's side are in an EFL Cup semi-final, the game will remain on television, but be played on Sunday, January 14, starting at 12 noon.