News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Five of Luton Town's Premier League matches are picked for live TV coverage

New dates announced for the Hatters during December and January
By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Oct 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Five of Luton’s Premier League matches between December and January have been chosen for live television coverage.

The Hatters’ home fixture against title-chasing Arsenal on Tuesday, December 5, will now kick-off at 8.15pm that evening and be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Five days later Town will now host reigning champions Manchester City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday, December 10, kick-off at 2pm.

Most Popular
Luton will be on television five times during December and JanuaryLuton will be on television five times during December and January
Luton will be on television five times during December and January

Luton’s Boxing Day trip to Sheffield United remains a 3pm kick-off and will now be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

TNT Sports then head to Bedfordshire once more for Rob Edwards’ side home fixture with Chelsea on Saturday, December 30, the kick-off brought forward to 12.30pm.

Finally, Town’s long trek to Burnley has been scheduled for Monday, January 15, with a 7.45pm kick-off live on TNT Sports.

However, if Luton or their opponents are involved in an FA Cup replay, the match will move to Friday, January 12 at 7.45pm and still be shown live by TNT.

Also, if Vincent Kompany's side are in an EFL Cup semi-final, the game will remain on television, but be played on Sunday, January 14, starting at 12 noon.

Related topics:Premier LeagueAmazonManchester CityArsenalSky SportsSheffield United