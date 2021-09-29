Five-star Hatters are simply brilliant as they thrash Coventry

Harry Cornick heads home to make it 2-0 against Coventry this evening

Luton Town emphatically ended their run of six games without a win a truly wonderful demolition of high-flying Coventry City this evening.

During the pre-match build-up, manager Nathan Jones had spoke of it being his worst run of results during two spells in charge, with the Sky Blues, who had only conceded six in nine matches beforehand, sitting third in the table, expected to prove tricky opponents.

It went on to prove anything but, the visitors simply blown away by a Town team who had pace and power to burn all over the pitch, the brilliant Harry Cornick in particular running rings around the City defenders, as the Hatters scored four times in the first half with a blistering display of attacking football.

This time there was to be no repeat of the Swansea debacle from just over a week ago either, which saw the Hatters concede three times in the second half to leave with just a point, as they added another after the break to seal a biggest since their return to the second tier.

Jones had made three changes to his side from the 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday, Sonny Bradley and Glen Rea starting for the first time this season, Rea making his 200th Luton appearance.

Amari'i Bell was also back, with Gabe Osho, Henri Lansbury and Reece Burke dropping to the bench, where they were joined by midfielder Allan Campbell, making a swifter than expected return from his ligament damage suffered against Blackburn Rovers last month.

In a first game with a full house in attendance under the lights at Kenilworth Road since February 2020, the Hatters got off to the best start possible as inside two minutes they were awarded a penalty when Elijah Adebayo was clipped just inside the area by Jake Clarke-Salter.

Gifted an early chance to redeem himself from the miss at Bournemouth on Saturday, the forward did just that, confidently cracking his effort beyond Simon Moore and into the corner, maintaining his 100 per cent success rate from the spot.

Town continued their strong start, Rea impressing in the holding role, while Adebayo found space to have two more shots deflected behind, while a long Cornick throw was flicked on for Luke Berry to arrive and nod just wide.

The Hatters had a second on 18 minutes though when a short free-kick routine saw Cornick find Clark situated some 30 yards from goal.

He lofted a pass into the area where Kal Naismith rose highest to send the ball back across for Cornick to nod past the exposed Moore.

Immediately after the goal, there was a break in play as a Sky Blues fan required treatment and was stretchered away from the stands, however the stoppage didn't prevent Luton from regaining the ascendancy.

With half an hour gone, Town were in dreamland with the third goal as Tom Lockyer's long ball forward saw Cornick do outstandingly well to outmuscle two defenders, then get his head up and find the run of Berry who sidefooted it past Moore.

It was almost the repeat of the last game here, with Town going 3-0 up and then being pegged back by Swansea, meaning Town's fans were left hoping lightning didn't strike twice.

Luton went close to a fourth to calm any nerves that supporters might have had of lightning striking twice, which is bizarre to type at 3-0 up, Clark's header dropping narrowly wide.

The Sky Blues had their first spell of something resembling pressure, Martyn Waghorn's backheel blocked and Dominic Hyam hitting the side-netting after being left unmarked at the far post.

Town quickly weathered the best City had, getting a fourth on the stroke of half time, Lockyer setting Bree free on the right who hared away to cross, Cornick flicking on and Adebayo slamming in for a fourth that surely put the game to bed.

Luton came out determined to make sure there was no chance of City getting any wind in their sails, although Gyokeres had an early effort parried away by the otherwise un-worked Simon Sluga.

The Hatters increased their lead even further with 58 on the clock, as a quick free kick deep in opposition territory was read by Berry who intercepted, Cornick beating Moore via a slight deflection for his second of the night.

Still Luton kept on going though, sending a landslide, Bree flashing a shot just past the bottom corner after yet another foray into the City area.

A naturally confident Adebayo tried to bag his hat-trick from distance, his fierce drive well gathered by Moore underneath the bar.

Neither he or Cornick were given the chance to net a first treble for the club in the final 20 minutes, replaced by Carlos Mendes Gomes and Cameron Jerome, Jones clearly with one eye on Saturday's clash against Huddersfield.

A neat combination between Clark and Bree once more saw Berry try his luck from 18 yards, screaming for a handball, official Stephen Martin waving the claims away.

The changes didn't affect Town's attacking thrusts, Naismith and Berry neatly playing in Mendes Gomes, Moore doing enough to prevent a sixth, while he had simple task of catching Clark's 20-yarder.

Late on, Jerome almost opened his league account, meeting Naismith's inviting cross, but couldn't quite keep his effort down.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley ©, Kal Naismith ©, Amari'i Bell, Glen Rea (Gabe Osho 80), Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick (Carlos Mendes Gomes 71), Elijah Adebayo (Cameron Jerome 71).

Subs not used: James Shea, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury.

Sky Blues: Simon Moore, Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean C (Michael Rose 64), Jamie Allen, Martyn Waghorn, Callum O'Hare. Dominic Hyam, Viktor Gyokeres (Tyler Walker 64), Ian Maatsen, Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer (Ben Sheaf 46).

Subs not used: Liam Kelly, Ben Wilson, Matt Godden, Julien Cacosta.

Bookings: Hamer 17, Meatson 62.

Referee: Stephen Martin.