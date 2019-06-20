FIXTURES: Luton at home to Middlesbrough on opening day

Luton Town will begin their 2019-20 Sky Bet Championship season at home to Middlesbrough.

The Hatters' clash against the ex-Premier League club has been switched to Friday, August 2 for TV coverage.

Boro are under new management this season, with former defender Jonathan Woodgate taking over from Tony Pulis who departed at the end of last campaign.

Town then go to Cardiff City the following weekend, before entertaining West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, August 17.

Graeme Jones' side face two tough away trips to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, August 20 and Barnsley on Saturday, August 24, before finishing the opening month at home to another club recently relegated from the Premier League in Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters will head to former boss Nathan Jones' Stoke City on Tuesday, December 10, with the return fixture not until Saturday, February 29.

Luton's festive schedule sees them at home to Fulham on Boxing Day, travel to Bristol City on Sunday, December 29 and visit Millwall on New Year's Day.

They will finish their campaign at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, May 2.