Football schedule called off as a mark of respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Luton's game at Stoke has been called off this weekend

Luton Town’s trip to Stoke City tomorrow has been called off along with rest of the immediate Football League and Premier League schedule as a mark of respect by National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon.

The Hatters had been due to travel to the bet 365 Stadium for a 3pm kick-off, but the game will now be rearranged for a later date.

A statement on the EFL website said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.