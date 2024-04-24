Forbes leaves Luton Town's academy to take up a new role in America
Luton Town’s Development squad lead coach Adrian Forbes has left Kenilworth Road to take up a senior coaching role in the United States.
The 45-year-old originally spent three years with the club from 2001-04, scoring 20 goals in 79 appearances, also having spells with Swansea City, Norwich City and Blackpool during his 16-year playing career, before returning to Bedfordshire in 2019 when named as head of academy coaching. After former boss Graeme Jones left the club in 2020, Forbes assisted successor Nathan Jones with the first team, as Town managed to avoid relegation from the Championship in thrilling fashion.
Once the development squad was eventually created, Forbes was appointed as lead coach, which meant he was responsible for overseeing the development of players between the ages of 18 and 21. This term he had been in the dug-out for Luton’s first campaign in the Premier League Cup as well, but is now departing the club having agreed a move overseas.
Speaking to Town’s official website, he said: “It’s a bitter-sweet situation for me. It’s been an amazing five years which have given me so much. It was certainly a whirlwind, from helping Nathan and the team achieve Championship survival to playing a part in the development of so many young players in the under-21s group and leading them in the Premier League Cup.
"It was a really tough decision to move away – one that was too good to turn down – but I leave with an under-21 set-up that I believe can blossom and I would like to thank Gary Sweet, Andy Awford, Paul Benson and every player and member of staff that I have worked with along the way.”
Meanwhile, academy manager Paul Benson added: “Forbesy has been an integral part of the academy since arriving five years ago. Initially starting as head of coaching, he moved on to lead our Under-21 group, which he has evolved fantastically over the last four years. The New Zealand All Blacks have a saying about seeking to leave the jersey in a better place, and Forbesy has certainly left the Under-21 group in a better place, and all of us at the academy want to thank him for that and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”