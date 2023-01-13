Forbes thrilled to see talented Luton youngster McJannet make a goalscoring comeback from injury against Imps

Luton's Ed McJannet in action for the Republic of Ireland U19s last season

Luton U21 lead coach Adrian Forbes was thrilled to see youngster Ed McJannet make his return from a lengthy spell out with injury this week.

The 18-year-old had been catching the eye of those at Kenilworth Road last term, impressing in the Development team games, a regular on the scoresheet too, while also winning international honours when representing the Republic of Ireland U18s and U19s, captaining the team on occasions as well.

Advertisement

However, his involvement this term has been stunted by an injury which kept him out for a large part, before he was able to make his way back in recent weeks, featuring against Ipswich and then Lincoln in a friendly on Tuesday night, on target during a 3-2 defeat.

McJannet will now be looking to build on his efforts as he targets a potential place in the first team match day squad, something fellow youngster Casey Pettit has managed in recent weeks, as speaking to the club’s official website, Forbes said: “It has been like having a new signing to be honest with you.

“He’s been out for a very long time with the injury, so credit to him.

“He’s been working with the physio department to get as strong as he can prior to operation and then after operation.

Advertisement

“He managed to get 60 minutes or so against Ipswich last week where arguably again he could have got himself a couple of goals but he was just missing that sharpness in front of goal.

“In terms of attitude, work-rate, passion and desire to get back to full fitness, you really can’t fault Ed and that was reflected in his last two performances.

Advertisement

“From his point of view, it’s great for him to get on the scoresheet and it’s something for us to build on.

"He will only get better and only get stronger in the next few weeks now he’s back to full fitness.”

Advertisement

On the game itself, which saw defender Ben Tompkins also on target for Town, Forbes added: “First half, we started off really well.

“We passed and moved the ball incredibly well which is what we would expect and then we just took our foot off the gas a little bit which let Lincoln into the game.

Advertisement

“The goals we conceded were disappointing from our point of view but credit to the lads and how they performed in the second half.

"I’m not sure how many chances we created where we tested their goalkeeper off the top of my head but whilst we lost the game 3-2, we could have quite easily won the game 6-3, it was one of those sorts of games.

Advertisement