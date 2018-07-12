Forest midfielder ready to test himself yet again after making Luton move

New signing Jorge Grant felt the chance to test himself at a higher level with the Hatters this season was something he just couldn’t turn down.

The 23-year-old was one the stars of League Two last term, as while on loan from Nottingham Forest to Notts County, he scored 19 goals, helping the Magpies to the play-offs.

I think I can play either right, left or at the top of the diamond, so wherever, as long as I’m on the pitch, I’ll be happy. Jorge Grant

They lost to eventual winners Coventry City and when it became clear that opportunities would be limited at the City Ground, Grant quickly became Luton’s fourth addition of the summer, penning a season-long loan.

On the move, Grant said: “I thought I did quite well in League Two last year, so I feel like I need to push myself again this year and do well this year.

“I’d been talking (to Nathan Jones) for a while now, as I met the manager about three, four weeks ago.

“It’s been in the pipeline, so I’m just glad to get it all sorted.”

One of Grant’s main strengths for County was his ability to score goals, although he was quick to point out there are other facets to his playing style as well.

He continued: “That was a big part of my game last year, but I’ve got a bit more about me.

“Assisting, helping the team and defensively as well, getting back and helping out, so hopefully, I can do all of those things.

“I think I can play either right, left or at the top of the diamond, so wherever, as long as I’m on the pitch, I’ll be happy.”

Town made their interest in Grant known early in the transfer window, while boss Nathan Jones has since admitted he had been looking to bring the former Reading youngster in for over a year.

Grant revealed that knowing Town’s boss was such a big fan played a major role in his decision to move.

He said: “I think it’s massive that a manager wants you and wants you to come and play for them, so I’m really excited to get started.

“When I first met him he talked me through how he could improve me and how I can affect their game with the team and he really impressed me straight away.”

Grant saw first hand just what a side Luton have become under Jones’ stewardship, playing both matches against the Hatters last term, which ended 1-1 and 0-0.

After getting another glimpse during Luton’s 6-2 win over Hitchin on Friday night, he said: “They’re a very, very good team last year, with a couple of good additions as well, so that’s something I want to be involved in.

“I watched the game and the standard is very high, very sharp, the tempo is really good.

“So I’m looking forward to getting involved in training.

“That’s how I’ve grown up playing that way, hopefully I can get back into my game and then go from there.”

Although Town are one of the favourites to win promotion this season, Grant doesn’t think they should be weighing themselves down with any unnecessary expectation.

He added: “We should see how it goes first, I wouldn’t say put the pressure too high, get into it and then go from there really.

“There’s really good games, really good teams as well, so it should be a good start.”