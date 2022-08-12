Former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace youngster Williams elated to make his full Hatters debut in Carabao Cup

Town defender Josh Williams was thrilled to make his senior debut for the Hatters during their Carabao Cup first round clash against Newport County on Tuesday night.
The 22-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in September 2021, following spells with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace as a youngster, also playing for Newcastle Town as well.
The former Wales U15 and U19 international left-back suffered with injury at times last term, but has been impressing for the Development squad since his return, also used by manager Nathan Jones during the first team’s pre-season campaign too.
Named in the match-day squad in midweek, Williams came on for the final 18 minutes when replacing Reece Burke, as although the hosts were defeated 3-2 on the night, it was a special moment for the full back, as he tweeted: “Disappointing result last night but buzzing to make my senior debut @LutonTown.”
Reacting to his performance on Twitter, @salophills: “Congratulations Josh.
"Good luck with the ongoing development and hopefully plenty more appearances to come.”
@LTFC_1885: “Congrats on making your debut Josh.”
@callumLtfc: “Congratulations Josh.”
@ltfc_bible: “Congrats on the debut bud.”
@THltfc: “Congrats on debut.”
@jackieneufville: “Congratulations on your senior debut.”
@kyle_Durcan: “Well done & wish you luck moving forward.”
@ltfc_rhys: “Great debut.”
@FilthyTops: “Congrats Josh, here’s to many more.”
@benwepc: “Well done on your debut …..proud moment.”
@GaryAlanMcPheat: “Well done mate. COYH.”
@LTFCShirts: “Congrats on your debut Josh.”