Former Bristol City, Luton Town, Portsmouth and Wales midfielder retires at the age of 28

Ex-Hatter calls time on his playing career

Former Luton Town player Joe Morrell has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of just 28.

After starting out with Bristol City, Morrell had loan spells with Sutton United, Margate, Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City, named 2019-20 Player of the Year for the Imps, before moving to Kenilworth Road in October 2020. He made his debut during a 2-0 home defeat to Stoke City, going on to play 11 times for the Hatters before leaving in August 2021, as he joined Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

Morrell, who played for Wales at U17s to U21s level, eventually winning 37 caps for the senior team, part of the squad for the 2020 European Championships, also featuring in the 2022 World Cup Finals, as he made 105 appearances while at Fratton Park, a key figure in Pompey’s League One title-winning campaign. before a knee injury in January 2024 ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Joe Morrell in action for the Hatters - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Having been released in the summer of 2024, Morrell had trials with Reading and Plymouth Argyle this summer, but unable to earn a deal with either, he has now decided to hang his boots up. Giving the reasons why, then writing on Instagram, he said: “This is not something that I ever thought that I would be writing at the age of 28, but today I’ve officially retired from professional football. After almost two years of rehab, trying to get my body back in to a place to train, play and compete in the professional game, I’ve had to admit the fact that I am no longer capable of this.

"It’s been an incredibly tough 21 months, full of promise, hope, tears and dark moments, but I’m at peace with the fact that I’ll never again be able to play. I can’t thank my close friends, family and most importantly my amazing wife enough, for the support that they’ve given me during this time. I firmly believe that I will come out of this period a more resilient, well rounded person with a greater sense of perspective on what’s important in life. Football is what I do and not who I am. I am truly one of the lucky ones, and I’m so thankful for the career that I’ve had.

"Being able to live out not just my dream, but the dream of millions of boys and girls around the world was never something that I took for granted, and I hope that it always came across that way. Starting at Bristol City, and finishing at Portsmouth, with stops at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Luton Town. I would like to thank all of the supporters, staff, and teammates of these clubs for all of the love and support you gave me during my time there.

"Almost 200 appearances in all three EFL divisions, 37 caps for the Welsh National Team, including trips to two major tournaments, UEFA Euro 2020 and The FIFA World Cup 2022. I’m proud to say that I gave it absolutely everything to make the most of my career, and the sacrifices, sweat and tears were all worth it. I will be approaching the next stage of my life with the same passion, enthusiasm and ambition and I can’t wait to get started with that process now.”

A statement on Wales’ official Twitter page added: “Joe Morrell has today announced his retirement from playing professional football. Joe made 37 appearances for Cymru and played in the UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup finals. Diolch am bopeth, Joe!”