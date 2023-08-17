Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Nevin thought Luton 'looked out of their depth' at Brighton

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin felt the Hatters looked ‘out of their depth’ during their Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The visitors went down to a 4-1 defeat at the Amex Stadium, but were well in the game for large parts of the game, only trailing 2-1 with 10 minutes to go.

However, two late goals from the Seagulls put a gloss on the scoreline, as giving his thoughts on how the trio of promoted teams did, Burnley and Sheffield United both suffering defeats to Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Luton were beaten 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday - pic: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “The expected baptism of fire duly arrived on the opening day for the promoted teams.

"Burnley succumbed to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and co, who scarcely rose above a canter.

"Sheffield United would have hoped for at least a draw against Crystal Palace but were not embarrassed by the single-goal defeat.

"Luton Town, on the other hand, sadly looked out of their depth down by the coast at Brighton.

"There is no room for naivety at this level, so the 4-1 scoreline was arguably flattering.