Former Chelsea, Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt defender is no longer training with Luton

Michael Hector in action for Fulham during his time at Craven Cottage

Former Chelsea, Fulham and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Michael Hector is no longer training with the Hatters according to new Luton boss Rob Edwards.

The 30-year-old, who is a free agent after being released by Fulham in the summer following the Cottagers’ promotion to the Premier League, was pictured at Luton’s open training session at Kenilworth Road in October.

Advertisement

Hector, who started out with Reading as a youngster, had number of loan spells in non-league during his time at the Madejski Stadium, also going to Shrewsbury, Cheltenham and Aberdeen, as he played 50 times for the Royals until snapped up by Chelsea in 2015.

He was then immediately loaned back to Reading, going on to spend the 2016-17 campaign at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Previous boss Nathan Jones admitted he had been mulling over offering Hector a contract ahead of his departure to Southampton last month, saying: “He’s someone we’ve been looking at, we know he has quality, trouble is, how up to speed is he?

“We’ve wanted to bring him in just to get a gauge of where he is and once we get that then we can maybe make a decision.”

Advertisement