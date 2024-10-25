Former Coventry favourite is back for the Hatters after completing three game ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder available following Oxford red

Former Coventry City promotion winner Liam Walsh is available for the Hatters’ trip to his old club tomorrow afternoon after serving his three game suspension.

The 27-year-old, who has had six outings for Town since arriving on a free transfer back in August, was sent off just 38 seconds after coming off the bench in the recent 2-2 draw with Oxford United, ruling him out of the matches with Sheffield United, Watford and Sunderland. However, he is now back in contention for Rob Edwards’ side to face the team he made 26 appearances for in the 2019-20 campaign that was hit by Covid when on loan from Bristol City, netting three times, City going on to win the League One title.

Walsh was responsible for scoring a truly stunning individual goal for the Sky Blues during his stint in the Midlands, his mazy run and finish against Rochdale saw him scoop the Goal of the Season honour, making it a hat-trick of awards for the then youngster, having won the Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year prize too.

Liam Walsh will be back in Luton's squad for a trip to his former side Coventry tomorrow - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

With Shandon Baptiste still absent, the ex-Everton youngster is likely to be the only inclusion to Luton’s squad from Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland, meaning teenager Benedict Benagr will likely drop out after featuring on the bench. The quintet of Reece Burke, Teden Mengi, Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters are also still out though, as Edwards said: "Not yet (on Baptiste), Walshy’s the only one as his suspension is over now, so Walshy can come back into it. A few others we’re really hopeful for Friday (against West Bromwich Albion), but nothing to add.

"The good thing is no-one’s come out of Wednesday’s game either, so Walsh gives us another option and hopefully some of the defenders aren’t too far away now. Teden might be a little bit before Amari’i, we’ll see, but those two coming back will help. Burkey is not too far down the line which is good, Mads is still progressing, so that will be amazing if we start having those sorts of decisions to make and have the back up there which will really help us.

"But we’ve got what we got at the moment which we know is a really competitive team. We delivered two really good performances and whatever we go with again tomorrow, the challenge is on them to go and produce it. I really back them to do that as all the noises around the place, you can hear there’s a good vibe, we’ve got to go and take that to Coventry.”

Full back Daiki Hashioka is available too having suffered no reaction to his first start and first 90 minutes since May during the midweek loss, with Edwards continuing: “He has (done well), and wow we need it at the moment. I'm really pleased for Hashi, he’s not had loads of minutes because of his injury in pre-season, but another one who’s stepped in, has delivered when needed and hopefully is only going to improve from here.”

The Hatters still have 11 players in their ranks who were at Kenilworth Road when Town beat Coventry 6-5 on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley to reach the Premier League around 18 months ago. However, Edwards agreed that the squad in place now is an even better one than before, adding: “I think we have (a stronger squad) and that’s no disrespect to the squad we had a couple of years ago, but we have got a really good group when they’re all fit and available.

"That will come, there’s no doubt about that. We’re going to need everyone over the course of the season and that’s already showing in the first few months, so loads of strength in depth and we’ll continue to get stronger as it goes on, I’m sure of that.”