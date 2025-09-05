Former England manager pinpoints Luton striker as Bermuda's main threat to Jamaica

Wells to line up for his country in World Cup qualifier

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England head coach Steve McClaren has identified Hatters striker Nahki Wells as the main threat to his Jamaica side when they go up against Bermuda in their World Cup qualifier this evening.

The Reggae Boyz, whose squad contains former Town defender Amari’i Bell, begin their Concacaf Group B campaign when travelling to the Gombey Warriors, as Wells, who moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer in the summer is in line to win his first cap for his country since November 2024. Having scored 20 goals in 27 international matches, then McClaren, who worked with Wells when he was coach at Queens Park Rangers back in 2018-19, knows the 35-year-old is a player to keep a close eye on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Royal Gazette, he said: “I know Nahki Wells very well. I coached him and he’s just been brought into the squad, so he’ll be a big threat. They've got such tremendous spirit, which we have to match, and we have to respect the opponent. We know that from our experiences against British Virgin Islands and St Vincent that there are no easy games in the Caribbean, and this one will not be.”

Town forward Nahki Wells - pic: Liam Smith

Wells himself, who has played four times for Luton since his summer move, is one of the most experienced players in the Bermuda squad, with over 150 goals to his name in his near 15-year career, which has seen big money moves to Burnley and Bristol City. He is happy to have the added pressure on him, particularly now being one of the senior players, telling the Royal Gazette: “That’s common and it’s a thing that’s been recurring while playing for Bermuda, having been more or less the biggest-profile player that we have.

"But that’s a good thing because if they’re worried about me, then they know what’s to come. Considering we've a lot of other talented players in the squad, I'm okay with having that expectation and that burden on my shoulders. It (leadership) comes natural being an experienced senior player. Once upon a time I was one of those young players who needed guidance and inspiration as I grew as a young professional and all I can do now is what others did for me. It comes natural to me and I've done it on a daily basis at club level. I wouldn’t change and I’m happy to help them to shine their light. That benefits everybody.”

With 4,000 expected to be in attendance at the Flora Duffy Stadium to support Bermuda, then Wells is hoping that the big crowd can push his side, ranked 162 in the FIFA rankings, on to a shock victory against a Jamaica side who sit 70th, saying: “The anticipation and the excitement is bubbling up nicely and playing at home is always an incredible atmosphere. Usually it’s a couple of thousand, it’s well received and gives us that extra push we need as players, but come Friday night, we expect it to be a lot more than that, with huge home support and maybe some support for the opposition. I’m looking forward to it and I expect a very loud national stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trying to reach a first World Cup in Bermuda’s history is a huge aim for Wells too, as he added: “Not often do we feel as if we’re playing in a competition with huge importance or huge expectation. We know our goal at the end of the competition is the 2026 World Cup and that is where we want to be.Going to the World Cup is the pinnacle for any player. As Bermudians, we kind of always dream about it, knowing that it’s probably far-fetched or not achievable.

“We’ve got to this stage and we know the outside world doesn't expect us to be there. But we’re here to give 110 per cent and to try our very best to get there. These opportunities don’t come around too often and we’ll be as prepared as we possibly can. It’s going to be as tough as any opposition we’ve played on home soil. But we’ve got to believe and try our very best. In order for us to get something, we've got to be at our absolute best. In that way, we know that we give ourselves every chance of getting a result. If we can’t believe it, then what’s the point?”