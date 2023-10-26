Former England winger Townsend insists his Luton move is definitely not a 'swansong'

New signing determined to get back to his best at Kenilworth Road

​​​​Former England international Andros Townsend is in no way seeing his move to Kenilworth Road as the 'swansong’ with which he intends to finish his career.

​The 32-year-old signed a short team deal with the Hatters this month after being a free agent since the summer when he was let go by Everton.

After leaving Goodison Park, Townsend couldn’t find a new club for love or money during the close season, Burnley pulling out of a deal at the final minute and then teams all over the world not interested due to a lack of first team action, the winger’s last appearance coming in March 2022 when he suffered a serious cruciate injury.

Andros Townsend celebrates Luton's point at Nottingham Forest with team-mate Tim Krul - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

However, the Hatters took the plunge, with the ex-Crystal Palace and Spurs wideman doing enough in training to sign permanently as he had his first top flight outing in over 18 months when coming on in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Speaking afterwards, Townsend said: “I missed a year and a half, but before I got injured I felt like I was in my prime physically.

"I believe with a run of games I can get back to where I was and beyond, so this is definitely not a swansong in my mind.

"I know I need this platform to get back to where I was and beyond.

“There’s no pressure, I’ve not been brought in here to save anybody.

"I know what I can bring, I know what abilities I have, I know probably how far I am away from being fully, fully match fit, that’s it.

"I’m going to keep working hard, If I impress enough to get 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 90 minutes on the weekend, that’s my job.

"If I can help with my experience and my wisdom in the dressing room then I’m happy also, but there’s definitely no pressure on myself.

"I’m looking to take this opportunity with both hands and take my game to another level.”

With over 250 Premier League appearances under his belt during spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Palace and the Toffees, plus 13 England caps too, Townsend did find it a surprise there wasn’t a single taker for him.

It led him to question whether or not he might have to ditch thoughts of a playing comeback for one in broadcasting instead, having been doing a lot of punditry work recently.

He continued: “I did fear that was my future and it (potential retirement) wasn't through choice but opportunity.

"There was nobody in the world who wanted to take a look at me.

“I was in Turkey for a couple of weeks just offering myself out to anyone, I’m talking anyone.

"We’re talking UAE, we’re talking Saudi, we’re talking Greece, every single country you can think of, I was offering my services.

"’Do you need a player? If you’re worried about the injuries, do you want to take a look at me? No, okay, I’ll move on to the next country.’

"I was literally offering myself out, which when you’ve had 260 appearances, I genuinely didn’t go into the summer believing I would have that much trouble finding a football club.

"It got to the stage where just before this opportunity came about, I was speaking to clubs who were lower down the leagues.

"I spoke to a director of football in League One, I just needed to get back playing and thankfully this manager (Rob Edwards) changed shape, wanted an extra body and I impressed him enough to earn a short term deal.

"I didn’t doubt my ability, never once did I doubt my ability, but I did fear the opportunity might not come.”

With Townsend signing a short term deal until January, he isn’t looking any further than that at the moment, concentrating on getting to the level of fitness he knows is needed in the top flight.

He added: “The injury is fine, I’m still a couple of weeks away from where I’d like to be, but just being out on the pitch, affecting games, getting crosses into the box, helping us get a point, just made it all worthwhile.

“I don’t want to think too far forward.

"I’ve been given this opportunity which I didn’t think I’d get.

"I’ve got three months to get myself in as best match fitness condition as possible.