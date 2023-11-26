Former Everton star Barkley thrilled to be getting back to his best at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley is thrilled to be finding his rhythm again following another starring role for the Hatters during their first home Premier League win of the season yesterday when defeating Crystal Palace at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old was Town’s biggest name addition to the squad following promotion to the top flight last term, arriving in Bedfordshire after his spell in France with Ligue 1 side Nice came to an end.

With very little pre-season training under his belt, the England international was thrust into the starting XI at his old club Chelsea, also beginning the 2-1 home defeat to West Ham, but struggled to fully impose himself on either game, then breaking down with an injury in training that saw him sidelined for a month.

Eased back in with minutes against Spurs and Nottingham Forest, a clearly re-energised Barkley playing a vital role in the dramatic comeback at the City Ground, he then started the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa, completing 90 minutes.

Now fully fit, he has gone on to play the next three games, making it four full top flight matches completed in a row, the first time he has done that since his loan spell at Villa Park back in October 2020.

His elation at getting back to something like his best was evident when he wrote on Twitter following the victory: “Finding my rhythm again, loving it!

“Big result today! Thanks supporters! @LutonTown.”

Ross Barkley puts Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp under pressure at Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith

With Barkley as one of the deep-lying midfielders, his class on the ball has been apparent since returning to the side, showcasing all the qualities that saw him break through as a teenager at Everton, earn a £15m move to Chelsea and go on to win 33 caps for his country as well.

Always eager to receive possession no matter how many opponents are around him, he played one outrageous pass to Alfie Doughty in the first half which saw Luton start to impose their game on the Eagles, while twisting and turning his way away from the Palace markers when under severe pressure.

His control allowed Town some much-needed breathing space when in possession, very rarely giving it away, while for the second home game running, Barkley was heavily involved in the winning goal as well.

After leading the charge against Liverpool, this time he took the ball on once Tahith Chong had broken away, coolly finding Chiedozie Ogbene to his right, the Irish international sweeping in a marvellous right wing cross for Jacob Brown to tuck away and clinch the points for Luton.

Discussing his performance, boss Rob Edwards added: “That’s why we brought him to the club, he allows us to play differently, he allows us to be a different team.

"Ultimately it is about players, a good coach, a good manager has really good players, Ross is a really good player and he does help us.

"He gives us more control, he has a 360 view of the pitch, he knows where the space is so he can receive it under pressure and he can calm things down for us.