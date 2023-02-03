Former Forest and QPR boss Paul Hart leaves his role as Luton Town Academy Director

Luton Town have announced that Paul Hart has left his role as Academy Director.

The 69-year-old originally joined the Hatters as assistant to previous manager Nathan Jones in 2016, playing a big role in the club’s promotion to League One, and then returned when the Welshman did in June 2020, as first-team coach after spells with Notts County and Stoke City.

Hart, who had been in charge of Leeds United's academy earlier in his career, winning the FA Youth Cup twice, and producing future Premier League stars such as Harry Kewell, Jonathan Woodgate and Paul Robinson, also had a similar role at Nottingham Forest, discovering the likes of Jermaine Jenas, Andy Reid and Michael Dawson.

Appointed to his new role at Kenilworth Road in April 2022, then boss Jones stating it was ‘as big a signing as you can have,’ Hart has now decided to leave the club, with former striker Paul Benson taking over in the interim period.

A statement on Luton’s official website said: “After six years across two spells with both the First Team and the Academy, having respectfully served a period of notice, we can confirm that Paul Hart has left his role as Academy Director at Luton Town.

“Paul brought with him a wealth of knowledge and experience to Luton Town, and he has been a key figure in the growth of the Club and Academy since he first joined as Nathan Jones’ assistant in 2016, and then returned in June 2020 after spells at Notts County and Stoke City.

“Paul Benson will be taking charge of the Academy on an interim basis while a new Academy Director is recruited.