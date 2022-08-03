Former Getafe striker Pepple tipped to have a 'big career' at Luton after leaving Canada for Kenilworth Road

New Hatters forward Aribim Pepple - pic: Gareth Owen

New Town striker Aribim Pepple has been backed to have a ‘big career’ after finalising his move to Kenilworth Road from Cavalry FC yesterday.

The 19-year-old forward swapped the Canadian Premier League for a shot at the Championship with the Hatters after an impressive start to the campaign for the Cavs, scoring in five successive outings.

He had been linked with a move to League One Forest Green Rovers until CPL director of football Oliver Gage got involved to pave the way for him to join Luton, leaving a club he had two spells with, having joined aged just 15 after impressing in trials, returning after a brief stint with Getafe U19s.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the forward who was born in Kettering, moving to Canada with his family at the age of five, boss Tommy Wheeldon Jr said: “We’d like to congratulate Aribim on his move to the English Championship with Luton Town FC.

“He is a great example of why our domestic league was created and has grasped his opportunity with both hands.