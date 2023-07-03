Former Hammers defender Burke agrees long-term contract at Kenilworth Road

Luton defender Reece Burke will be staying at Kenilworth Road for the foreseeable future after signing a contract extension with Town this afternoon.

The 26-year-old joined the Hatters in June 2021 after helping Hull City secure promotion from League One, leaving a Tigers side he represented 110 times, scoring five goals, after joining from West Ham United for a fee of £1.5m in 2018.

Burke had been with the Hammers since he was nine, making 15 appearances, including six in the Premier League, before moving to Hull.

Since arriving in Bedfordshire, Burke has played 57 matches for Luton’s, scoring four goals, most notably in the FA Cup fifth round 3-2 defeat against Chelsea in March 2022, plus the winner in a 2-1 New Year’s Day success at Huddersfield Town.

Although affected by injury following his move to Town, the centre half came off the bench in the early stages of the Championship play-off final against Coventry City due to Tom Lockyer’s collapse, and produced a superb performance as the Hatters eventually triumphed on penalties.