Former Hatter Alan McCormack returns to Luton as academy coach

Former Luton midfielder Alan McCormack is back at the club in a coaching capacity

Luton have announced double promotion winner Alan McCormack has returned to the club to work as a coach within the academy set-up.

The 37-year-old made 39 appearances for the Hatters after joining on a free transfer from Brentford in June 2017, scoring a stunning goal on his debut against Yeovil Town, as he helped the club win back-to-back promotions from League Two and League One.

McCormack then left to join Northampton Town in the summer of 2019, whom he also helped achieve promotion from the fourth tier, before spending last season at former club Southend United.

After more than 500 career matches which spanned 19 years, also having spells at Preston, Leyton Orient, Southend, Motherwell, Charlton and Swindon, the Irishman hung his boots up earlier this year and will continue his coaching education with a role in Town's academy as U13s Lead Coach, while also assisting with older groups up to the U21s.

On his appointment, academy and development manager Andy Awford said: “It is great to have Alan in coaching our young players in the Academy.