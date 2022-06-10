Former Hatter and ex-Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham passes away

Billy Bingham shares a joke with Pat Jennings before Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying match against Romania in 1985

Former Luton Town midfielder and Northern Ireland manager Billy Bingham has sadly died at the age of 90.

Born in Belfast in 1931, the outside right started his career with Glentoran in 1948, before moving to England to join Sunderland two years later.

Following eight seasons on Wearside, Bingham was signed by the Hatters in 1958 for a fee of £15,000, helping them reach the 1959 FA Cup Final after scoring the winner against Norwich City in the semi-final.

Billy Bingham during his time with the Hatters

Town went on to lose 2-1 to Nottingham Forest at Wembley, Bingham having a role in Dave Pacey’s consolation, as describing his time at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters Heritage website said: “The Hatters tried to sign Belfast boy Billy in 1950 but he opted to go to Division One Sunderland instead.

"When the Rokermen were relegated eight years later the Town got their man for £15,000 and he proved a revelation on the right wing in the 1958-59 season as the Town fought through to the FA Cup final.

"Fast, clever and elusive, Northern Ireland international Billy could not save Luton from relegation from the top flight on his own the following season and he moved to Everton in 1960 where he won a League Championship medal.”

After playing 100 games and scoring 33 goals for Luton, Bingham went to Goodison Park for two years, going on to finish his playing days at Port Vale.

Following his retirement, he became a coach at Southport in June 1965, eventually taking over as manager, before being appointed Northern Ireland boss in October 1967, while also being in charge of Plymouth Argyle.

Bingham returned home to take the helm at Linfield in August 1970, winning the Irish League title, as he left both jobs when named Greece manager in 1971.

Back in England again as manager of Everton in May 1973, he had spells at both PAOK and Mansfield Town, appointed for a second spell as manager of Norther Ireland in March 1980.

Bingham led his country to victory in the British Home Championships in 1980, and then qualified for the 1982 World Cup, as they stunned Spain 1-0 to top their group, going out in the second round after a 4-1 defeat to France.

He also took Northern Ireland to the 1986 World Cup, although went out in the group stages, coaching Al-Nassr in the Saudi Professional League during the 1987-88 season too.

After opting to step down from his role after over a decade in charge in 1993, Bingham later served Blackpool as director of football.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, his son David said: “Dad was diagnosed with dementia back in 2006 and I think it is a tribute to his will that he managed another 16 years from that diagnosis to the time he passed away.

"He passed away peacefully last night at 10.30pm in a care home in Southport.