Former Hatter Cummings heads to Shrewsbury from Forest

Ex-Hatter Jason Cummings has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old made five substitute appearance for Luton last season after joining from the City Ground, scoring once, a crucial late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

His time with Forest was a tough one, playing just 14 league games for the club after joining from Hibernian in June 2017.

Cummings had spells at Rangers, Peterborough and then Town before moving to the Shrews ahead of today's transfer deadline.

Boss Sam Ricketts said: "We've been tracking him and when it came to him being allowed to go he was very quick to say he wanted to come here.

"It's competition for places and ultimately it puts pressure on everybody that to be in the team you're going to have to be playing well."