Former Hatter Kevin Foley returns to Kenilworth Road to join Luton's backroom staff

Former Luton defender Kevin Foley has returned to Kenilworth Road to join manager Rob Edwards’ backroom staff after being named as the club’s new transitional coach.

The 38-year-old, who came through the ranks with the Hatters, playing 166 times and scoring five goals during 2002-07, before moving to Wolves for an undisclosed fee, hung up his boots in 2018 after a successful career in which he won eight Republic of Ireland caps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foley then began to focus on his coaching career, moving to USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies and then heading to Forest Green with Edwards in January 2022, helping Rovers win the League Two title.

After leaving when Edwards moved to Watford, the ex-Town youngster spent time at National League North outfit Brackley last term, but is now back with Luton, where he will work closely with young players progressing through the professional development stage of the Academy and into the first team.

On his appointment, Edwards said: “I first met Kev when he left Luton and he took my place in the team (at Wolves) – because he was better than me – and I’ve not forgiven him!

"He was brilliant for Wolves and we’ve kept in touch since.

“He came in to help us at Forest Green and did some work with us there for half a season or so, after he’d come back from America, and he’s a really hard worker.

Kevin Foley tussles with Liverpool's Harry Kewell during his playing days at Kenilworth Road - pic: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone knows he came through at this football club, he’s a Luton boy, loves the club, so it’s brilliant to be able to bring him home.

“Kev is going to be able to help transition young players into the first team, because we have really high hopes for some of our academy players.

“We have some brilliant mentors and coaches already in the academy, all the lads who played for the club and who know what it takes and what it means to play for this club.