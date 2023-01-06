Former Hatter leaves Boro for Colchester as ex-Town loanee joins Hull from Brighton

Former Luton midfielder Arthur Read in action for Stevenage

Former Luton youngster Arthur Read has left League Two promotion hopefuls Stevenage to join relegation strugglers Colchester United for an undisclosed free.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road in 2016, playing seven times for the Hatters and scoring once, before a move to Brentford B in the summer of 2019.

He moved to Stevenage on loan in September 2020, the deal becoming permanent at the end of the campaign, as he went on feature over 75 times in his spell at the Lamex Stadium, scoring four goals

Ex-Town winger Robbie Willmott is also on the move, leaving Newport County to join Walsall on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road in January 2011, playing 67 games and scoring 15 goals, before moving back to Cambridge United.

Stints at Newport County, Chelmsford, Bishop's Stortford, Eastleigh and Ebbsfleet followed, before he returned to Newport in July 2017, making almost 300 appearances in total for the club.

He now rejoins former Exiles manager Michael Flynn, who is in charge at the Banks’s Stadium as Willmott told the Saddlers official website: “Playing under the gaffer and Hats (Wayne Hatswell) means I know how they operate; know how they like to play and they know how I operate so it is a good match.

“Under the gaffer we have had some very successful times so hopefully we can carry on the great form that Walsall are in and bring those times to Walsall.”

Flynn continued: “He’s arguably one of the best crossers in the league with either foot and he can play in numerous positions.

“I’ve known him a long time, I’ve played with him, managed him, he’s a good character and he’ll fit in with the group.

"He’s very fit, looks after himself and he will provide us with some good ammunition down the right-hand side."

Meanwhile, former Luton loan attacker Aaron Connolly is back in the Championship having joined Hull City from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had a brief spell with Town in 2019, featuring just twice, before heading back to the Seagulls where he played 52 times, scoring eight goals.