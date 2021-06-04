Former Hatter Lee completes Gillingham move while ex-Town striker Lafayette retires

Olly Lee celebrates scoring for the Hatters

Former Luton midfielder Olly Lee has agreed a permanent switch to League One Gillingham.

The 29-year-old moved to Luton in August 2015, played 123 times for the Hatters, scoring 11 goals, most notably from inside his own half in a 7-0 win over Cambridge United, leaving Kenilworth Road for Scottish side Hearts in the summer of 2018.

He spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign loan with the Gills and then returned for the second half of last season, before deciding to make the move a long term one.

Boss Steve Evans told the club's official website: “Olly has played an integral part in a great run of form the team delivered over the last two seasons.

“He has taken his time to think everything through and has met up with several EFL 1 managers who were keen to sign him; at times last season he was simply outstanding.

“He went away late last week with his young family for a few days to discuss his various options and I was delighted when he rang me to say he would love to come back to us on a permanent basis.

“We have talked for hours about football in these last few weeks, he is without doubt an excellent addition to the squad we are working really hard to put together.”

Former Luton striker Ross Lafayette has retired from professional football.

The 35-year-old began at Beaconsfield SYCOB and played in non-league for the majority of his career until moving into the Football League with Luton in the summer of 2014.

He played 14 times for the Hatters, leaving to join Eastleigh and then having spells at Aldershot, Dover Athletic, Sutton United, Billericay and finally Wealdstone, hanging up his boots last week.

Lafayette tweeted: "And with the season ending that is me hanging them up!

Strange feeling but forever grateful to my teammates, managers and clubs (too many to write) that I had the pleasure of going to war for!

"Accomplished my goal of becoming pro, going into the league and winning leagues.

"Huge shout out to Welling United, Wealdstone and Sutton where I absolutely loved my time and had the most memorable seasons."

Meanwhile, ex-Luton youngster Arthur Read completed a move to League Two Stevenage recently,

The 21-year-old midfielder had played 38 times for Boro last term after joining on loan from Brentford B.

Read, who scored once in seven games after coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, said: "I am pleased we got it over the line, and I am really looking forward to next season now.

“The manager was happy with how my first season went.