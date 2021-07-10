Former Hatter LuaLua heads to Turkey after leaving Luton

Kazenga LuaLua in action for Luton

Former Luton attacker Kazenga LuaLua has signed for Turkish second tier side Gençlerbirliği SK on a two year deal.

The 30-year-old was released by Hatters boss Nathan Jones in May, ending his near three year stint at Kenilworth Road where he made 87 appearances, scoring eight goals.

LuaLua, who has also had spells at Newcastle, Brighton and Sunderland among others in his career, has now opted to join the TFF 1. Lig side, following in the footsteps of his brother Tresor Lomana LuaLua, who played for numerous clubs in Turkey including Karabükspor.

A statement on the Gençlerbirliği SK Facebook page said: "Kazenga LuaLua shared with the press that he spoke to his brother on the phone before transferring because of her brother playing in Turkey and heard positive things about Turkey.