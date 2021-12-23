Former Hatter McCormack wants to become a manager when the time is right

Alan McCormack during his playing days for the Hatters

Becoming a manager in his own right is the main aim for ex-Luton midfielder Alan McCormack after he took the first step on the rungs of his coaching career when returning to Kenilworth Road recently.

The 37-year-old, who ended his playing days following a spell with former club Southend earlier this year, is now U13s lead coach for the Hatters, while also working with the U18s and U21s, plus helping out at Isthmian League North Division side Heybridge Swifts too.

Following a career spanning over 500 games, a top job is something that appeals to him when the time is right, as he said: “I’d love to, I said to Andy (Awford, academy & development manager) when I came in, he asked what the long term plan was, I said it was always to be first team.

“It’s why I took up coaching, as it’s probably the closest you can get to having that buzz of a Saturday at three o’clock and building from a Monday morning when you walk in, to Saturday at five o’clock.

“You’re always building for that three o’clock time and that 90 minutes, so that buzz, the crowd, the goals, the adrenaline, all that brings you, that is the end goal.

“But I’m in no rush at the moment, I’m going to learn, and when that times comes up, be extremely ready and extremely well positioned to go and do it and fingers crossed I can do that here.

“That’s what you’re used to and when you have the experience of scoring a goal, or even just sitting in the dressing room after a win when you’ve played well or you’ve played poor, just that whole feeling you get of the adrenaline, the buzz and it’s unmatchable at times.

“Certainly when you finish playing, it’s very difficult to ever match that again, but coaching and managing certainly gives you a small bit of that buzz, allows you to get as close to that as you can.”

When asked if he ever thought about managing the Hatters where he made 39 appearances between 2017-19, scoring once, also winning two promotions, he laughed: “I’m in no rush, but if I get into first team level, we’ll see where it takes me.