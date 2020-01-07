Former Hatter McGeehan joins Portsmouth on loan from Barnsley

Former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan has joined League One Portsmouth on loan from Town's Championship rivals Barnsley until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who played 106 times for the Hatters, scoring 31 goals, left Kenilworth Road for Oakwell back in June 2017.

He was an important member of the Tykes squad that earned promotion from League One last term, but has struggled for game time in Gerhard Struber’s resurgent side, featuring in just three games since October 26.

McGeehan's last appearance for Luton actually came at Fratton Park, as he broke his leg in January 2017, leading to an angry exchange with the Blues supporters as he was stretchered off.

However, speaking to the Pompey official website, he said: "It was a bit of a funny time, but that’s all part of football and I actually got a few letters from Pompey fans apologising about it.

“Now I’m looking forward to playing in front of these supporters and I’ve got an affiliation with the place because my mum grew up in Portsmouth and my grandma still lives in Portchester.

I wouldn’t be coming here if I didn’t think we could get promoted and it’s still really tight at the top of the table.

“I’m sure everyone would like us to be a bit higher up, but we’re in a good position to go on a run in the second half of the season.

“Pompey have been a bit of a sleeping giant for a number of years now and need to get up to at least the Championship – I’m here to help them do that."