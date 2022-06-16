Former Hatter returns to Magpies as ex-Town duo head to Blues and Tudors

Ex-Hatter Sam Beckwith in action for Luton

Former Luton youngster Sam Beckwith has joined National League side Maidenhead United on a permanent basis.

The midfielder from Lower Stondon, who made one first team appearance for Town after coming through the academy, named Young Player of the Year for the 2019-20 campaign, had spent last term on loan with the Magpies.

He played 31 times in what was a successful time for Alan Devonshire’s side and after being released from Kenilworth Road in the summer, has returned to York Road to complete the move.

Writing on Twitter, Beckwith said: “Buzzing to be back @MUFCYorkRoad.

"Can’t wait to get going again and see you fans back at york road.”

Meanwhile, ex-Luton midfielder Rossi Jarvis has signed for Southern League Premier Division Central club Leiston after leaving Isthmian League North Division side Dereham Town.

The 34-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in July 2008 from Norwich City on a free transfer and stayed for two years, playing 77 times and scoring five goals.

He left to join Barnet and has had spells with Cambridge United, Australian team Oakleigh Cannons, plus Lowestoft Town and Dereham, also winning eight caps for the England U19s earlier in his career.

Meanwhile, another former Hatter, Godfrey Poku, is also on the move, heading to National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

The 31-year-old was with St Albans, before joining Luton in 2010, playing 29 times for the Hatters.

Since then he has been at Southport, Mansfield Town, Alfreton, AFC Telford, Woking, Havant & Waterlooville, Oxford City and Wealdstone, before heading to the Tudors, where another former Hatter, goalkeeper Craig King, is.

Hemel boss Mark Jones said: It’s a really good signing for us.

"I had him at Oxford City with me. He is a very robust central midfield player and has good experience.

"He will add a lot to us.”

On also retaining King, who turned out four times for the Hatters, Jones added: “We were pleased to get Craig King sorted.