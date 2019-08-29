Former Hatter Stacey makes his Cherries debut in cup triumph

Former Luton defender Jack Stacey made his debut for Bournemouth as they beat Forest Green Rovers on penalties in the Carabao Cup second round last night.

Stacey, who had been on the bench for the Cherries once in the Premier League so far, was named from the start in a much-changed home side.

After a goalless first half, it looked like the 23-year-old had won it with 16 minutes to go, but his fierce effort struck the base of the post and rolled across the line.

The game went to spot-kicks as home keeper Mark Travers saved three efforts to ensure his side went through.

Ex-Hatter James Justin is still awaiting his first minutes in a Leicester shirt after being an unused substitute during their penalty shoot-out win at Newcastle United.