Former Hatter Stacey makes Premier League debut for Cherries in Everton win

Former Luton defender Jack Stacey made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth as they beat Everton 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The 23-year-old, who moved to the Cherries from Kenilworth Road in the summer, had played just one Carabao Cup game for his new side this term.

However, he was given his opportunity by boss Eddie Howe, as England forward Callum Wilson got the hosts off to a fine start, nodding home on 23 minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised with a towering header just before the break, but Ryan Fraser’s deflected free kick made it 2-1 on 67 minutes, with Wilson’s lob moments later sealing the win.

On Stacey's performance, Howe said: “I thought Jack did really well. He was up against a really tough competitor in Alex Iwobi who is an outstanding player.

“He was examined by him and responded every time. I thought he stepped up defensively and did a really good job for the team.

“Usually, he’s a marauding full-back, up and down the line. But he knew he had to be responsible and defend first. He did it really well.

“I was really pleased with him. It’s a huge moment for any player to make their debut in the Premier League. He’s done it in impressive fashion and was part of a winning team so credit to him.”

Meanwhile, Stacey himself tweeted: “A dream since I was a young kid. Proud to make my Premier League debut in an important victory for the team.”