Former Hatter Taylor calls time on 20-year career

Ex-Hatter Matt Taylor has announced he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old started his career with Luton, coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road and making his debut in a 0-0 draw at Notts County back in August 1999.

He played 146 times, scoring 17 goals for Town, before joining Portsmouth for £750,000 in July 2002.

Taylor, who won three England U21 caps, made close to 200 appearances for Pompey, scoring some stunning goals, before moves to Bolton, West Ham, Burnley, Northampton and then Swindon in August 2017, spending a large portion of his time in the Premier League.

He has played 73 time for the Robins, but confirmed this morning that he will retire at the end of the season, as writing on Twitter, he said: "After 20 years as a professional footballer, the time has come for me to retire at the end of the current season.

“I have loved every minute from leaving school at 16 years of age to pursue my dream and will look back on it all with the fondest of memories.

“To make just one appearances as a professional footballer was special, so to go on to play in more than 700 games makes me immensely proud.

“To all the managers and coaches I have worked with I thank you for the guidance and belief you showed in me.

“To the fans who have supported and followed my career, I hope I’ve given you some memories that, looking back, will make you smile.

“To my wife and family, I can’t thank you enough for your love and support, as without you none of this would have been possible.

“We have had one hell of a journey and to have shared it with those I love the most has made it all that sweeter.”

Taylor has earned his UEFA Pro Licence badge in recent months, had a brief spell in interim charge of the Robins, will now look to stay in the game, adding: "As for the future, I’m excited to start the next journey and hopeful that I get the opportunity to pass on 20 years worth of knowledge to the next generation of footballers.

"This game I love has given me countless memories and I’ve still got nine more games this season to make, maybe, just a few more!”