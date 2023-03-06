Former Hatters boss John Still receives a heroes welcome at Kenilworth Road during Swans victory

Former Hatters boss John Still received a heroes welcome as he was introduced to the Kenilworth Road during the half-time interval of Town’s 1-0 win over Swansea City at the weekend

To celebrate almost a decade since he took over as manager in February 2013, the 72-year-old was instrumental in Luton finally ending their five year stay in non-league, fashioning a side including the likes of Andre Gray, Paul Benson and Luke Guttridge, captained by Ronnie Henry, who romped to the title in the 2013-14 season.

With the Hatters going on to rise through the leagues since then, Still’s efforts have quite rightly earned him legendary status amongst Town fans and there was a genuine feeling of warmth from the terraces when he made his way on to the pitch at the break.

Former Luton boss John Still applauds the Luton faithful on Saturday

Speaking to the supporters about winning promotion, he said: “I think it’s important to say that to do that was an immense achievement, but not just for me.

"It’s for people that work with you and the people that supported you and it was all you people.”

When asked what match of the campaign it was when he knew the Hatters were on their way back to the Football League, Still continued: “I know this sounds stupid, if I had to pick a game, it would have been the Cambridge away (1-0 win), well done Mark Cullen.

"But honestly, three or four games before that, the way we were playing, the football we were playing, the goals we were scoring, and whenever we played, I really felt that we were going to win, I just had that feeling.

"The last three or four games, I think that everyone realised that we were going to do it and it made great entertainment for the supporters.”

Current Town chief Rob Edwards met up with Still before the match at the weekend and was eager to praise the work his predecessor did which has helped Luton become a side who are now regularly pushing for promotion to the Premier League, finishing sixth last season and up to fifth this term following Saturday’s victory.

He added: “He came down, we had 20 minutes before kick-off today.

"It was the first time I’ve met him, but I know what he’s done for this football club.

"It was really nice to have a good chat with him, and just make sure to let him know that he’s welcome any time and we really appreciate everything he’s done for this football club.