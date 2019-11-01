Former Hatters boss Nathan Jones sacked by Stoke

Ex-Luton boss Nathan Jones has been sacked by Stoke City after just 10 months in charge.

The 46-year-old had completed three years with the Hatters, leaving Kenilworth Road back in January after Luton's 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

However, he won just five of his 35 league matches in charge of Stoke, as the Potters find themselves bottom of the Championship, six points behind Town.

In a statement on the club's official website, Jones said: "I would like to thank John and Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this Football Club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here.

"I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the Club the very best for the future.”

Assistant manager Paul Hart and first team coach Joaquin Gomez, who exited Luton with Jones, have also left the bet365 Stadium.