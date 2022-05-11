Former Hatters captain Cuthbert released by Stevenage as midfielder Ince leaves Stoke

Former Luton captain Scott Cuthbert has left Stevenage

Former Luton captain Scott Cuthbert is one of 15 players who have been let go by League Two Stevenage, ending his four year spell at the club.

The 34-year-old, who played 111 games for the Hatters, scoring four goals, moved to the Lamex Stadium following his departure from Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2018.

The centre half went on to feature 154 times for Boro, scoring nine goals, as the club’s official Twitter stated: “A player who gave everything & more to this football club.

Ex-Hatter Tom Ince has left Stoke City

“There's a special place in our hearts for you, forever.

“Thank you, Skip.”

Another former Hatter, Arthur Read, has been put on the transfer list by Stevenage, having played 25 games this term, scoring once

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Luton, playing seven games, scoring once, before moving to Brentford B for an undisclosed fee in July 2019.

He had a loan deal at Stevenage in the 2020-21 season, making his move permanent in July 2021.

Meanwhile, midfielder Tom Ince has been let go by Stoke City after almost four years at the Bet 365 Stadium

The 30-year-old signed for the Potters for £10m from Huddersfield in July 2018, and played 103 games, scoring 14 goals.