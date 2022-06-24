Former Hatters defender heads to Scottish Championship outfit Honest Men

Frankie Musonda during his time with Luton

Former Luton defender Frankie Musonda has signed for Scottish Championship side Ayr United on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old started his career at Kenilworth Road, making 14 first team appearances and scoring once, while having loan spells with Braintree Town, Oxford City, Hemel Hempstead Town and St Albans City.

Released in August 2020, he moved to Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers and went on to make 48 outings over two years, scoring three goals too.

When his contract wasn’t extended at Stark's Park at the end of the season, Musonda made his move to the Honest Men last week and tweeted: “Happy to be hear and excited to get started.”