Former Hatters defender joins Cardiff as ex-Town striker heads to Robins

New clubs for both Osho and Palmer

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Luton defender Gabe Osho has joined League One rivals Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old had spent just under four years with the Hatters having joined as a free agent after leaving Reading in November 2020, part of the side who won promotion to the Premier League in the summer of 2023, as he went on to make 21 top flight appearances for the Hatters, scoring once against Arsenal. Osho was then released once Town had dropped out of the top flight, leaving Bedfordshire having played 85 games for the club scoring five goals, quickly heading to French Ligue 1 outfit AJ Auxerre in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While at the Estadio de l'Abbé-Deschamps, he featured 23 times, netting once, but has now headed back to England to move to the Bluebirds where he penned a four year contract. During his time with Luton, Osho had been loaned to Rochdale where he worked with now City boss Brian Barry-Murphy and speaking to Cardiff City TV, stated that was a big part of his decision to move to Wales, saying: “I’m really happy, and really excited. It’s been a long time in the works, so to finally be here at the stadium and in the city has been good. I’m buzzing to get going.

Gabe Osho has signed for Town's League One rivals Cardiff City - pic: Liam Smith

“Brian played a big part. It’s always important when the player has a good relationship with the manager. I had a really good time at Rochdale, and the connection I built with Brian and the staff there was pretty amazing. I think the relationship really was a contributing factor. I’ve been watching the games so far, and the atmosphere is amazing. Hopefully I can feed off the team’s momentum, get going straight away, and just keep the wins and the clean sheets going.”

Meanwhile, ex-Hatter Ollie Palmer has joined Swindon Town after leaving Wrexham. The 33-year-old had a six month loan spell at Kenilworth Road from Leyton Orient in January 2017, scoring three goals, including a last minute winner against Blackpool, in 18 outings. He then went to Lincoln, Crawley and AFC Wimbledon, before joining Wrexham in January 2022, becoming something of a cult hero for Red Dragons fans, scoring 46 goals in 156 outings as the club went from the National League to the Championship during his stint in Wales.

Manager Phil Parkinson said of Palmer’s departure: “I’d like to wish Ollie all the best. He’s been great for us over the last three-and-a-half years, and it’s a good opportunity for him now to go and get first-team football again – as well as move back closer to his family.” On arriving at the County Ground, Palmer himself told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited to sign for a club of Swindon’s stature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ambition here is clear, and I want to play my part in helping the team push up the table and compete for promotion. I’m looking forward to meeting the lads, working with the manager, and getting started in front of the fans at the County Ground. When I spoke with the manager, his vision for the club really stood out. The way Swindon finished last season shows what this team is capable of, and I can’t wait to be a part of it."