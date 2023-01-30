Former Hatters duo Marriott and Stockley sign for the Cod Army from Peterborough and Charlton

Former Luton forward Jack Marriott in action for the Hatters

Former Luton strikers Jack Marriott and Jayden Stockley have signed for League One side Fleetwood Town for substantial undisclosed fees.

Marriott, 28, came through the ranks at Ipswich Town, with a number of loan spells, before moving to Kenilworth Road in May 2015.

He went on to score 28 goals in 91 games for the Hatters, then heading to the Posh for an undisclosed fee in June 2017.

The forward joined Derby County a year later, with a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, before heading back to the Posh in 2021, and had scored seven times in 28 outings this term, before agreeing to move to the Highbury Stadium.

He will team up with Luton duo Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe, currently on loan with the Cod Army, as on his signing, head coach Scott Brown said: "Jack's has been a proven goal scorer at this level, and the one above, for some years now.

"He's someone who we have kept an eye on and monitored for the last few months and we are delighted to finally have him signed on and with the squad."

Meanwhile, Stockley had a spell on loan with Luton from Bournemouth in January 2015, scoring three goals in 13 matches.

He then went to Portsmouth and Exeter, joining to Aberdeen permanently, before returning to Exeter where he really made his name, netting 41 times in 75 outings.